Making History: Behind the scenes of the International African American Museum

It began as an idea more than twenty years go by former Charleston Mayor Joe Riley.

Today, construction on the International African American Museum continues as an ambitious vision becomes an historic reality. In her first sit down interview since becoming the president and CEO of IAAM, Dr. Tonya Matthews talked to News 2’s Octavia Mitchell about the progress and takes us inside the monumental historical project.

On the site at Gadsden’s Wharf, historically one of the most active slave trading ports,

where forty-percent of enslaved Africans arrived in the U.S., sits the International African American Museum. The open access design includes an infinity reflection pool, reminiscent of the Atlantic Slave Trade.

The museum has ten core galleries and one special exhibitions gallery, everything focusing on the international connections to the African continent, the slave trade, an entire gallery dedicated to the conversation about the Gullah Geechie people, and at the far end is the Center for Family History. Dr. Tonya Matthews, the new president and CEO of the International African American Museum, assumed the role in April 2021. She says the 100-million-dollars project has 100-thousand square feet of museum and garden space. Dr. Matthews says, “The interior is a football field and a half long, a little bit bigger than that, a nice piece of that belongs to the Center for Family History. We are fairly large. We are going to be one of the largest African American museums in the country. The name of this museum is the International African American Museum. It is the I am, because we are, and I’m just so excited about all of this.”

Right now the museum is expected to open in the Fall 2022.

