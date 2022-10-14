NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lace up your sneakers and get ready to take strides against breast cancer.

The American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk takes place Sunday, October 30th at North Charleston’s Riverfront Park.

The event offers a special effort to celebrate local survivors and people currently being treated.

According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is among the most common cancer type in women. Officials there said approximately 290,560 people will be diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022.

For resources, or to learn more about the event – including registration information, please click here.