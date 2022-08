UPDATE: Lights have been restored and traffic is flowing.

—

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department is directing traffic due to malfunctioning traffic lights at the intersection of Highway 17 and the IOP Connector.

“Officers are directing traffic and we have a crew on the way to fix the lights,” said Inspector Don Calabrese with Mount Pleasant PD.

Police are asking for people to drive with caution and find an alternate route if possible.