NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An 18-year-old man is facing a charge of murder stemming from an October 15 shooting that happened at a home off Scarsdale Avenue.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to a residence where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police spotted shell casings in multiple locations in the home and a man on the sofa bleeding from “several locations” on his body, according to a report from the agency.

The victim, later identified as 35-year-old Anthony Heyward, died at the scene.

Detectives identified 18-year-old Haa Sawn Belin as a suspect in the shooting and issued warrants for his arrest. He was apprehended on Tuesday.

Belin now faces a charge of murder, armed robbery, first degree burglary, four counts of kidnapping, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

He was booked into the Charleston County Detention Center.