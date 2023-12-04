NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An 18-year-old was arrested Sunday night in connection with an alleged threat of violence at R.B. Stall High School.

The threat was allegedly made on social media, according to the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD). It prompted the department to increase officers and security on campus Monday.

According to a report, police received a call from a concerned parent regarding the threats on social media, which referenced violence at the high school.

Police say the suspect, Gabriel Vasquez Mendez is charged with disturbing schools. He is being held at the Charleston County Detention Center.