NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a Thursday afternoon crash that left two people dead.

The two-vehicle crash happened just before noon on Dorchester Road at I-26, according to Harve Jacobs, public information officer for the North Charleston Police Department.

Darrius L. Frasier, 22, was taken to the Al Cannon Detention Center where he is being charged with two counts of reckless homicide.

The North Charleston Police Department and the Charleston County Coroner’s Office are investigating.