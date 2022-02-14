Man, 22, arrested in stabbing of two people at apartment complex off Ladson Road

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities arrested a 22-year-old man who they say stabbed two people at an apartment complex in Ladson earlier this month.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department were called to investigate a disturbance with “possible shots fired” at the Colonial Grand Apartments off Ladson Road the night of February 5th.

Once there, police found three injured people and began giving them aid.

Through their investigation, officers learned that all three, who were either friends or relatives, were in the apartment together when the suspect picked up a knife and began stabbing the two victims.

“One of the victims was able to get out of the apartment and screamed for help,” police said. “A neighbor heard the calls for help and opened his door. At that time the suspect attacked the neighbor, and the suspect was shot during the attack.”

The suspect, Ryan Jay Schwein, was disarmed and police arrived shortly after.

Schwein was arrested and is facing three counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.