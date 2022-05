CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 22-year-old man died just days after a crash on his dirt bike.

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said Cory Gethers, of North Charleston, died Thursday at the Medical University of South Carolina from injuries he sustained in a crash last weekend.

According to O’Neal, Gethers died from blunt force trauma when his dirt bike collided with a vehicle May 7 on Dorchester Road.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating the crash.