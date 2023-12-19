COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Colleton County man was arrested and charged with cruelty to children by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) on Tuesday.

Jesse Brassell, 23, admitted to intentionally biting a 2-year-old child on her right cheek, according to an arrest warrant.

The incident happened in Cottageville. Brassell was taken to the Colleton County Detention Center.

SLED took over the investigation at the request of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.

Prosecution for the case will be handled by the Public Integrity Unit of the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, said the SLED release.