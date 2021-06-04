Man, 25, arrested during investigation into Fentanyl distribution in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 25-year-old man was arrested on multiple drug-related charges during an investigation into the distribution of Fentanyl pills in Berkeley County.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Task Force began their investigation last month, during which they made several controlled purchases of Fentanyl tablets, Schedule IV narcotics and LSD tablets from the Pimlico area.

Deputies responded to an overdose at a residence in the Pimlico area on Wednesday. During that call for service, agents conducted surveillance on the home while a search warrant was being obtained.

According to the sheriff’s office, agents came into contact with 25-year-old Nathan Quinn Ott during that surveillance operation and discovered he was in possession of schedule IV narcotics, Fentanyl tablets and was carrying a firearm, of which he is federally prohibited.

Ott was taken into custody.

Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office

A search warrant was conducted at his residence where they located the following narcotics, weapons and money:

Approximately 574 Schedule IV narcotics

Approximately 74 Fentanyl tablets

Approximately 20 Presumptive LSD Tablets

Approximately 11 THC vials

Approximately 9 gross grams of Marijuana

A 38 Special Handgun

$7548.00 in US Currency

Ott was charged with trafficking schedule IV narcotics, trafficking fentanyl (x3), possession with the intent to distribute schedule IV narcotics, distribution of schedule IV narcotics, unlawful carry of a firearm and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

It was not his first arrest on drug-related charges.