MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly robbing a CVS on Long Point Road on Sunday.

According to MPPD, officers received a call around 10:52 a.m. regarding the robbery. After spotting the suspect, identified as Jamal Frazier, a foot chase ensued between the responding officer and Frazier.

Police say Frazier resisted arrest, attempted to grab an officer’s weapon, and threatened to kill the officer.

Frazier was apprehended and taken to the Al Cannon Detention Center. He is charged with one count of armed robbery, one count of shoplifting, and one count of assault while resisting arrest.