MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A 44-year-old man is facing an attempted murder charge after he allegedly fired into a Mount Pleasant home and at a person’s feet.

Officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to a residence off Long Point Road on the evening of October 4 after receiving reports of shots being fired into a home.

According to a report, a group of friends were hanging out in a shed when the suspect, Walter Jenkins, pulled up and began arguing with one of the individuals, possibly over stolen golf carts.

Jenkins is accused of firing shots at one point during the argument.

One of the individuals told police that someone ran out of the home and said a bullet came through a window and into a bedroom. He also shot at someone’s feet, according to the report.

A victim reported hearing approximately 7-8 shots.

While surveying the scene, officers said they located two exterior bullet entry points on the trailer. The first entry point was through the window that led into the home’s main bedroom. The second appeared to have only penetrated the home’s first layer.

Jenkins was arrested on October 11 on charges of attempted murder, discharging firearms into a dwelling, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

His bond totaled $100,000.