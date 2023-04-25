CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One of two juveniles accused of shooting and killing a man during an attempted robbery in downtown Charleston is expected to appear in a Charleston courtroom on Tuesday morning.

Police at the time said the couple was walking near the intersection of King and Clifford Streets when they were approached by juveniles armed with a gun who demanded money.

DiLorenzo was shot during the robbery attempt and taken to the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) where he later died.

Having initially fled, the two teens – ages 15 and 16 – were located a short time later and taken into custody. A third teen, 15, was arrested about a week later.

Travis Jermaine Wilson Jr., who turned 18 last year, has been held in a Charleston County jail since that July 17, 2020, shooting of Thomas DiLorenzo, the husband of then-new College of Charleston Provost and Executive Vice President of Academic Affairs Suzanne Austin.

Wilson was supposed to undergo an evaluation by the Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) to see if he would be tried as an adult in the case. After nearly two years behind bars, Wilson appeared before a judge in August 2022.

Jail records show Wilson facing a slew of charges connected to that shooting including murder, armed robbery armed with a deadly weapon, and third-degree assault and battery.