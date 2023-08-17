CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 21-year-old man is facing a charge of assault and battery after allegedly hitting a victim with a baseball bat.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to the Walmart located off West Ashley Circle on Wednesday evening for an assault that had just occurred.

Jarvier Frazier-Butler was taken into custody and charged with assault and battery high and aggravated nature.

A report from Charleston PD said the victim was treated for injuries at the Medical University of South Carolina.