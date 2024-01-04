NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 41-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a Thursday morning shooting on Easton Street.

Detectives with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) arrested Kenneth Miller Jr., who is accused of shooting a woman shortly after 11:00 a.m.

The victim, 84, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Miller was identified as a suspect in the shooting. He was located at his home about an hour after the crime took place.

According to an incident report, the victim told North Charleston officers that she let Miller into the residence and that he pulled out a handgun while they were talking and fired a shot.

The victim told police there was no argument before the shooting and said the assault was unprovoked; however, the report noted that while in the ambulance, the victim stated that the suspect had accused her of stealing a bag of personal items from him.

“Once the victim claimed to not have it the suspect produced a handgun and shot the victim once before fleeing the scene,” the report said.

He is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center on charges of attempted murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.