FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an alleged attempted kidnapping that happened on Folly Beach over the weekend.

Officers with Folly Beach Public Safety responded to the Folly Beach Pier after receiving reports of a man who was trying to “gather children from families,” according to an incident report.

One man led officers to a mother who said the suspect, later identified as 53-year-old Silvo Guitirriz Gonzales, tried to abduct her baby.

While speaking with Gonzales, officers noticed a strong alcohol smell coming from him. They also said his eyes were glassy, bloodshot, and noted that he had slurred speech.

A nearby woman helped officers translate the conversation with Gonzales. When asked about the attempted abduction, Gonzales reportedly told officers that he was just playing with them.

Gonzales was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and unlawful conduct toward a child.

An investigation into the possible kidnapping is ongoing.