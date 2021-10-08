Man accused of killing Charleston Southern University football player arrested, police say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities made an arrest in the August 29th shooting that killed a Charleston Southern University football player and injured two others.

Andre Bernard Moore, Jr., 24, was taken into custody Thursday by officers from the Charleston Police Department, North Charleston Police Department and the US Marshals Task Force.

Charleston Police say he is being charged with one count of murder, three counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Officers responded to a disturbance at a residence on Risher Street in West Ashley back on August 29th; when they arrived in the area, officers heard several gunshots and saw several people running from the area.

“Once on the premises of the residence, officers located multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds,” officials said. “Despite medical aid rendered on scene by the responding officers, one victim succumbed to his wounds.”

That person was later identified as 19-year-old Lorvens Florestal.

Moore is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center and will attend a bond hearing Friday afternoon.

Florestal was set to be a freshman on the school’s football team this fall.