CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 23-year-old man was arrested last week after police said he used a stolen credit card to purchase items from Target off King Street.

An investigator with the Charleston Police Department met with a victim who said she had received information from her bank that her husband’s credit card was used at the store without their permission.

Store surveillance showed the suspect purchasing at least seven Visa gift cards totaling approximately more than $600. Police said they also attempted to purchase two additional Visa gift cards, a t-shirt, and a Mountain Dew, but the charges would not go through, and the suspect walked out of the store with both the shirt and drink.

An employee who works in the store’s Lost Prevention Department told officers he was familiar with the suspect and identified them through the surveillance footage as Brenden Edmonson based on previous encounters.

Edmonson was arrested Tuesday on a charge of financial transaction card fraud and shoplifting. His bond totaled more than $27,000.

Police said Target was able to return the funds.