SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A man accused of robbing a postal worker in Summerville has been arrested, according to the Summerville Police Department.

Gregory Lamont Mack was taken into custody Wednesday morning with help from the U.S. Marshals Task Force.

After identifying Mack as a suspect in the robbery, police tell News 2 they had been tracking the individual for about a month.

Police responded to a Dorchester Road shopping center on June 8 for a reported robbery. It was discovered a man wearing a mask had robbed a U.S. postal worker.

According to a warrant, Mack approached the mail carrier, showed a gun, and demanded checks. “The defendant was only able to steal the victim’s cell phone,” the warrant stated.

Activity on a nearby Ring doorbell camera helped law enforcement in their investigation. The victim’s stolen cellphone pinged near the suspect’s mother’s address.

Officials with Summerville PD said Mack faces a slew of charges including armed robbery, pointing and presenting a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, and wearing masks and the like.

Mack was taken to the Dorchester County Detention Center.