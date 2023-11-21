CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Walter Clayton Pate had a bond hearing Tuesday afternoon in connection to his July arrest by the Charleston Police Department (CPD) for allegedly sexually assaulting a young woman.

The judge overseeing the trial did not grant bond at the hearing but announced he would decide on a later date.

Pate,27, is charged with criminal sexual conduct in the first degree, attempted murder, and kidnapping.

He remains incarcerated at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

At the time of the incident, CPD went to the Medical University of South Carolina Emergency Room to speak to a victim, 19, who had been sexually assaulted.

The victim also met with a sexual assault nurse examiner. Police later identified Pate as the suspect and apprehended him.