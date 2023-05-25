NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man accused of burglarizing a Dollar General off Rivers Avenue was arrested late Wednesday night, according to officers with the North Charleston Police Department.

Police responded to a burglar alarm at the business shortly after 11:30 p.m. and found the suspect, 42-year-old Travis Lamon Bailey, hiding behind a nearby fast-food restaurant.

Bailey is charged with second-degree burglary for allegedly stealing two cases of beer.

A spokesman for the police department said Bailey had multiple prior burglary convictions.

Bailey was taken to the Charleston County Detention Center.