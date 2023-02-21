CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man is accused of stealing copper wires from an abandoned downtown Charleston building that caught fire earlier this month, with the purpose of selling that wire to a scrap yard.

An officer with the Charleston Police Department was conducting patrol near the burned Mary Street structure on Monday when he saw an older male standing inside the building pulling on wires protruding from the ceiling, according to a report.

The building was taped off with yellow “do not enter” tape and several police barriers. Authorities said the man did not have any identifying fire department or construction clothing.

“It should also be noted that this day was a holiday when work generally would not be performed by construction crews,” the officer wrote in their report.

The man had what appeared to be pliers in his back left pant pocket as he pulled copper wires from the ceiling, the officer noted.

Police identified the man as 63-year-old Willie Green, who admitted to officers that he was trying to get copper wires to bring to a scrap yard for money. He had a pile of torn-out wire at his feet and a handful of wire which the officer watched him pull from the ceiling.

The property owner told law enforcement they wanted to prosecute Green for the damaged property and stolen copper. They said Green did not have any approval to be on the property.

Additional tools and a bundle of copper wire were found in Green’s bag during a search. He was taken to the Al Cannon Detention Center where he faces several charges.