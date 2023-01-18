MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A man is facing charges after police said he stole quarters and threatened a person while at a Mount Pleasant car wash.

It happened Tuesday afternoon at the Wando Wash off North Highway 17.

A victim told officers that the suspect, 31-year-old Tyler Mitchum, broke into a coin-operated machine while using the power-washer wand and took “a lot of quarters” before threatening the victim’s life by saying, “I will kill you.”

The victim said Mitchum also made threatening jesters with his fist and approached the victim. After a brief confrontation, Mitchum left the car wash.

Officers caught up with Mitchum a short time later. He told authorities that he had put $15.00 into the machine while attempting to wash his vehicle, but the machine stopped working.

He told police that he wanted to get his money back but was unable to. “He said the box was loose and open, so he opened it with his fingers and got his money back,” the incident report stated.

After agreeing to a search, police found $15.00 in quarters in a cupholder inside Mitchum’s vehicle.

Mitchum was arrested on a charge of strong-armed robbery and malicious injury to property. He was taken to the Charleston County Detention Center.