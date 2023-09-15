NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 49-year-old man is behind bars Friday after allegedly carjacking a vehicle outside a Rivers Avenue restaurant and attempting to flee from police.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to reports of a stolen vehicle at Raising Canes on Thursday evening.

Dispatchers learned that a white Chevrolet Cobalt had been carjacked at gunpoint outside the restaurant and that the victim and a friend were following the vehicle along I-26 eastbound.

According to a police report, officers were near E Montage Ave. when they were notified that the stolen vehicle had taken Exit 213. The officers said they observed the vehicle traveling on E Montague at Goer Drive with a vehicle following and flashing its high beams and honking the horn.

The officers initiated their lights and sirens, but the stolen vehicle took off and headed over the Montague bridge – it eventually lost control and struck a building off E Montague Avenue, according to the report.

The suspect, Michael Montgomery, was taken into custody and evaluated for injuries. He was taken to a medical facility for treatment and later booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Montgomery faces a charge of carjacking without great bodily harm, according to jail records.