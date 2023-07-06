CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Charleston man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly conducting a sexual act while in the parking lot of a West Ashley DMV office, according to police.

According to the Charleston Police Department (CPD), officers responded to the S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles office on Orleans Road around 9:40 a.m. in reference to “lewd activity” in the parking lot.

A woman told police that while she was sitting in her vehicle waiting for her son to get his permit, she felt “as though someone was watching her.” After looking around, she observed a man in a nearby car “exposing” and “pleasuring” himself, according to a police report.

Officers made contact with the suspect — later identified as 25-year-old Albert Brooks — inside the DMV office. Brooks reportedly admitted that he was watching pornography and pleasuring himself in the car, but said that he covered himself with his shirt.

Brooks was arrested and charged with indecent exposure, a misdemeanor offense punishable by up to three years in prison.

He is currently being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.