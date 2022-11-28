NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 43-year-old man was arrested early Saturday morning after he allegedly assaulted a medical technician at Trident Medical Center.

An officer who was working off duty at the hospital was requested by medical staff to assist with an individual who had refused to leave.

According to a report from the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD), a medical technician informed the officer that the suspect – Randy Lee Taylor – would not leave when asked. The man told staff that he was not doing anything but sleeping, according to the agency.

After being asked again, the report shows that one of the medical techs began moving Taylor’s chair into the upright position and encouraged him to put his shoes on.

The report shows Taylor then assaulted the technician by pushing her into a chair behind her as he stood up. The report did not say whether the technician was injured.

Hospital staff said the problem of Taylor refusing to leave when asked has been a reoccurring problem.

Taylor was taken to the Charleston County Detention Center on a charge of third-degree assault and battery. His bond totaled just over $460.