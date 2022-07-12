MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – An officer with the Mount Pleasant Police Department was assaulted Monday while making an arrest in a domestic violence case.

A patrol officer stopped to check on what police said appeared to be a disabled vehicle on Coleman Boulevard near Shem Drive around 5:00 p.m. when the incident happened.

The officer noticed a person – later identified as 34-year-old Vernon Campbell Jr. – inside the car strangling a female passenger while a small child was sitting in the backseat, according to the agency.

“During the interaction, Mr. Campbell did not listen to the officer’s instructions and tried to punch the officer. A taser was used to try and stop his assaults but was unsuccessful,” police said. “Mr. Campbell ran away from officers into traffic on Coleman Blvd. and assaulted another person by punching them in the face.”

Campbell was arrested after additional officers arrived and with help from bystanders in the area.

“Both the officer and Campbell were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries,” police said. The bystander assaulted by Campbell was not injured.