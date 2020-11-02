Man arrested after attempting to carry blade through security at Charleston International Airport

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities arrested a suspicious person who they say was in possession of a “prohibited item” Monday morning at Charleston International Airport.

According to the Charleston County Aviation Authority (CCAAPD), Josel Tristan Drogomir (33) of Charleston was at the security checkpoint when he “made comments concerning a suspicious item in his luggage.”

CCAAPD responded and detained Drogomir, at which point they discovered that he was carrying a razor blade on his person. Drogomir and his bags were subsequently removed from the terminal and detained for further questioning.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad, FBI Charleston, and Transportation Security Administration officials then initiated protocols and detained Drogomir. It was then officers located a razor blade on him.

“Based on the comments made by the individual, officers secured his carry-on bags and removed it from the terminal area. The individual was detained for further questioning,” said Spencer Pryor with the Charleston County Aviation Authority.

Drogomir, who is from Charleston, is charged with conveying false information regarding attempted use of a destructive device, a state charge, and interfering with security screening personnel, which is a federal charge.

He was transported to the Al Cannon Detention Center.