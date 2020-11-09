Man arrested after attempting to rob Domino’s Pizza on Savannah Highway late Sunday night, CCSO says

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities arrested a man who attempted to rob Domino’s Pizza on Savannah Highway late Sunday night.

When Charleston County deputies arrived at the pizza shop just after 11:30 p.m., an employee told them that a male with a firearm entered the business and demanded cash from the safe.

Officials say the employee was unable to immediately open the safe, and the suspect left the business.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies who were responding to the robbery observed a vehicle leaving the area and followed it to a residence on Mitchell Road in Adams Run.

When deputies approached the vehicle, a make passenger ran on foot. But they were able to detain the driver who was identified as a suspect in the attempted armed robbery.

Marquell Holmes, 32, is charged with pointing and presenting firearms at a person, armed robbery armed with a deadly weapon, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He is being housed at the Al Cannon Detention Center.