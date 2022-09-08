NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Police arrested a man linked to a bomb threat made at a Cummins manufacturing plant in August.

On August 4, police responded to Cummins Turbo Technologies in Palmetto Commerce after an employee received a bomb threat.

Police were told that a person said they “put some kind of bomb” behind the Cummins building and the bomb was going to go off around 12:45 a.m. that day, an incident report stated.

Authorities arrived to find the building being evacuated.

Bomb dogs searched the exterior of the building while officers searched the inside – nothing was found in the search.

Richard Lamont Anderson, 27, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the bomb threat and providing false information to authorities, jail records show.