BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – After a traffic stop in Ladson, Berkeley County deputies discovered approximately 119 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine under the passenger seat of a vehicle driven by Jason Rasmussen.

Rasmussen was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine greater than 100 grams, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

The initial stop began because a deputy noticed a vehicle committing moving violations.

Once stopped, BCSO reported that Rasmussen stated his friend was having an emergency next door.

Another officer assisted by checking on the alleged friend, but when the deputy arrived, the people in the home said they were fine and did not know Rasmussen.

After consenting to a vehicle search, deputies discovered the 4.2 grams of the crystal-like substance that field tested presumptive for methamphetamine, said BCSO.

Rasmussen is currently in custody at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center.