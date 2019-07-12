Man arrested after fatal shooting in Orangeburg over a disagreement

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that an Orangeburg man has been charged with the June 30 shooting that left one man dead.

“There was apparently some type of disagreement that ended in this fatal shooting,” the sheriff said. “However, no disagreement ever warrants taking another person’s life.”

Damion Mayers, 32, has been charged with murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The Wolfe Trail man has formally presented his rights during a hearing on Friday. Orangeburg County Magistrate Stephanie McKune-Grant informed Mayers he will be able to apply for a bond at a later date before a circuit court judge.

Ravenell said Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were called to Baugh Street residence after a 911 caller reported a shooting.

Investigators arrived to find a 26-year-old man lying on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was transported to the Regional Medical Center where he died the following day.

Witnesses said Mayers was in the company of several people when he exited a Baugh Street residence. He then returned moments later with a firearm, witnesses said.

Mayers was taken into custody on Thursday in Calhoun County by OCSO deputies and Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputies.