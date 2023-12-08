CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police arrested a 45-year-old West Ashley man on Thursday night following a domestic incident on Pony Lane.

Jason Lawrence Martin is being charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to Sgt. Anthony Gibson with the Charleston Police Department.

Officers responded to Pony Lane on Thursday afternoon to investigate what officials called a domestic situation.

“Following yesterday’s call for service, our officers collected initial information from those involved and established a perimeter around the suspect’s last reported location,” said Sgt. Gibson. “It was later discovered that the suspect had fled the scene. However, officers secured the residence so the victim could return home.”

Detectives conducted interviews while investigating and obtained arrest warrants for Martin.

“Maintaining a presence in the area, our officers located and apprehended the suspect on the charges previously mentioned,” Sgt. Gibson added.

Martin is expected to appear in bond court Friday morning.