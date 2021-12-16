Man arrested after possible kidnapping victim from Summerville recovered in Pawleys Island

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A kidnapping victim from Summerville was recovered Wednesday evening in Pawleys Island.

Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Publix grocery store after a customer complained to a store manager about a man who tried to lure her into a camper in the parking lot.

Sheriff Carter Weaver said the camper was located by deputies in the parking lot of a nearby Food Lion.

Ahmad Scott, 28, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested on a warrant for kidnapping from Summerville.

Authorities said that a woman passenger was identified as the victim. She was returned to her family.

Scott is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center awaiting transfer to Dorchester County.