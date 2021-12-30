Man arrested after refusing to leave North Charleston Hooters, spitting on an officer

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was arrested late Wednesday night after he refused to leave a North Charleston restaurant and spit in an officer’s face.

Police were dispatched to Hooters on Northwoods Boulevard just after 11:00 p.m. for two people who would not leave the restaurant.

When officers arrived, the manager of the Hooters was seen walking down Northwoods Boulevard pointing at a man who he said struck him during an altercation. Police said the manager’s mouth was bloody.

Police attempted to question the man, who was identified as 23-year-old Jose Bossio, but they said he immediately became tense and kept pulling away.

Once Bossio was detained, police said he kept kicking the doors to the police cruiser and spit at the rear window. They then discovered the man still had a cellphone and attempted to conduct a full search – but that is when police said Bossio became extremely combative and resisted their comments.

One of the officers said he heard a “hacking sound” just before Bossio spit at him – an incident report said the spit hit the officer’s face and eye.

Bossio also made comments towards the officer, saying he would “find, assault, and kill” the officer and even made comments about the officer’s family.

Meanwhile, the Hooters’ manager told police that Bossio and another man had refused to leave the restaurant which led to an argument, during which Bossio struck him in the face.

While being interviewed at the Charleston County Detention Center, Bossio admitted to consuming “an amount” of alcohol and apologized for the way he acted.

He also told officers that he used to work at the Hooters and had a history of assaults with management.

Bossio faces several charges including breach of peace and assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest among others.