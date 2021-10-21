Man arrested after stealing cars across South Carolina, including one in the Nexton community

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man accused of stealing cars across the state – including one in the Lowcountry – is behind bars.

Investigators say the suspect was busy committing numerous crimes across South Carolina and in the Nexton community.

“This past Thursday, we got a call after daybreak from several of our residents in the Nexton community that their vehicles had been broken into, items stolen, and we even had reports of a vehicle that was stolen,” said Capt. Michael Crumley with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

As investigators began to process the scene, they found an abandoned car that had been reported stolen out of the Columbia area.

“Our forensics technicians processed the vehicle and, they developed and lifted a latent fingerprint,” said Capt. Crumley.

The print belonged to 20-year-old Devon Rowe of Columbia.

“It was discovered that he had a conviction, and he was currently out on bond for several counts of breaking into cars,” he said.

It’s not all they learned, however.

“We also learned that a condition of his bond is that he had to wear a GPS ankle monitor. So, upon checking out his GPS location, the staff saw he was located right on the victim’s front yard, basically.”

He was arrested by police in Columbia where he now faces a slew of charges. But there’s more:

“Unfortunately, he was driving another stolen car out of Florence Police Department’s jurisdiction on the same morning, morning of the 19th,” said Capt. Crumley.

Investigators say there was an abandoned stolen car from Columbia in this area, then he stole another vehicle in Nexton and drove to Florence where he stole a third vehicle. That’s the one he was driving when arrested in Columbia.

He had his ankle monitor on, which made tracking his route easy.

“Based on his GPS coordinates, he made it from Nexton to Columbia in 45 minutes. Disregard for the public, disregard for our laws, breaking in and stealing things.”

Rowe will go through bond court in Berkeley County after he finishes bond Court in Columbia