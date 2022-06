SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating mail theft in a Summerville neighborhood.

The Summerville Police Department received video of a red pick-up truck opening a resident’s mailbox and taking items in the Summer Ridge neighborhood last month, according to Lt. Chris Hirsch, a spokesman for the agency.

Investigators later identified a suspect, Nickolaus Black, who was arrested on a charge of petit larceny.

Black was taken to the Dorchester County Detention Center.