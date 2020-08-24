Man arrested following early morning motorcycle pursuit through N. Chas, Goose Creek, and Summerville

Adam Travis Morrison

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 37-year-old man was arrested early Monday morning after leading authorities in a motorcycle pursuit.

According to Capt. Roger Antonio with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies assisted the North Charleston Police Department in the pursuit which happened around 2:40 a.m.

The pursuit continued from North Charleston into Goose Creek and Summerville, where the suspect lost control of the motorcycle on Bear Island Road.

Adam Travis Morrison was arrested and is charged with failure to stop for blue lights and multiple firearms charges. His bond was set at $145,000.

