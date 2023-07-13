CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man is behind bars after police say he burglarized a West Ashley restaurant last week.

According to the Charleston Police Department (CPD), officers responded to a security alarm at the Bear E Patch restaurant on Ashley River Road shortly after 1 a.m. on July 5.

Officers found the exterior fence had been removed and a back door was pried open, a CPD report states.

Security footage reportedly showed two masked suspects remove a safe from the business’ back office and flee from the building with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Ronald McClair, 32, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with violent burglary and possession of burglary tools.

The building was unoccupied at the time of the incident, and CPD is continuing to investigate.