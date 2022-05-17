NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an April 26 shooting.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department initially responded to a location on Vinewood Drive after receiving reports of shots being fired.

Based on an investigation, authorities say Gustavao Wright-Hills Jr. followed a vehicle out of Generation X – an adult store off Cross County Road – and shot into a vehicle that was occupied by the victim in the Pepperhill subdivision.

Wright-Hills was later identified as the suspect. He was served warrants on May 16 for attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a vehicle, and possession of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime.