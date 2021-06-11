Man arrested for armed robbery, assault at Red & White Grocery on Rivers Avenue

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities arrested a man in connection to an armed robbery and assault that happened at a grocery store on Rivers Avenue last month.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to the Red & White Grocery on Rivers Avenue on May 9th after they said a suspect physically assaulted two employees in the store during a robbery.

The suspect also fired a round into the ceiling before running from the store with a bag of money.

North Charleston PD distributed a flyer which they say led to numerous tips from the community. “These tips were crucial in the positive identification” of the suspect, the department said.

Joseph Bryan Weathers, 33, was apprehended by the Intelligence-led Policing Unit and the US Marshals Task Force on Friday.

He is being charged with armed robbery, two counts of first-degree assault and battery, possession of a handgun by persons unlawful and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.