NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One person has been arrested in connection with a Thursday night armed robbery near a North Charleston motel.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to the Economy Inn off Rivers Avenue for a reported armed robbery.

When officers arrived, a man told them he had been robbed and that the suspect ran away heading toward the Ferndale neighborhood.

The suspect was found at the corner of Rivers Avenue and Clifton Street where he was detained. The man, 33-year-old Demetrius Jackson, was positively identified and still had items that were stolen from the victim in his possession, according to the department.

Jackson was arrested and charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon.