Man arrested for assaulting a police officer in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was arrested this week after allegedly assaulting and attempting to spit on an officer in downtown Charleston.

According to a report from the Charleston Police Department, an officer was on patrol around Hanover and Line streets late Tuesday night when they noticed a man who was standing in an area marked with “no trespassing” signs.

Police said the man started to quickly walk away from the area while stuffing his hands down his pants.

The officer later caught up with the man, who was identified as 18-year-old Ahmek Deshine Singleton. After being questioned, the officer found a large bag of green and brown-like substance that was presumptive positive for marijuana in his pocket.

Singleton was arrested on a charge of possession with intent to distribute. It was also discovered that he had an active warrant out for a parole violation.

Police said Singleton became irate and started yelling at officers to the point where it began to draw a crowd.

Authorities said the man refused to sit in the back of a police cruiser and forced officers to pick up his legs and upper torso to move him, during which he kicked at officers several times and struck one in the right thigh.

When en route to the police station, officials said Singleton spit at the officer through the cage, but it was stopped by the glass.

He was booked into the Charleston County Detention Center on charges of possession with intent to distribute, assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest, and violation of probation.