Man arrested for attempted armed robbery, kidnapping stemming from Feb 1 shooting

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 23-year-old man has been charged with attempted armed robbery and kidnapping stemming from a shooting that happened back in February.

According to the North Charleston Police Department, officers arrested Tracy Lamarr Lorick for his role in a February 1st shooting that occurred on Gaynor Avenue.

Authorities say Lorick was charged with accessory before the fact of armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, and kidnapping, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

He is expected in bond court Thursday morning.

The City of Charleston Police Department assisted with the arrest.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information