Man arrested for attempted armed robbery, kidnapping stemming from Feb 1 shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 23-year-old man has been charged with attempted armed robbery and kidnapping stemming from a shooting that happened back in February.

According to the North Charleston Police Department, officers arrested Tracy Lamarr Lorick for his role in a February 1st shooting that occurred on Gaynor Avenue.

Authorities say Lorick was charged with accessory before the fact of armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, and kidnapping, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

He is expected in bond court Thursday morning.

The City of Charleston Police Department assisted with the arrest.