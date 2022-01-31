Man arrested for attempting to rob bank in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 57-year-old man was arrested after attempting to rob a downtown Charleston bank.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department were dispatched to the First National Bank on Meeting Street before noon Thursday in response to a panic alarm.

Once at the scene, officers saw a man in a wheelchair being escorted out of the bank by an employee. The responding officers said they were able to immediately identify the man based on previous encounters as James Wunder.

According to an incident report, the bank employee told officers that Wunder needed to be escorted from the building because he was attempting to rob the bank.

Wunder allegedly used a note during the incident, which was placed in evidence at Charleston PD’s headquarters on Lockwood Drive.

He was arrested and taken to the Al Cannon Detention Center on a charge of entering a bank with intent to steal.