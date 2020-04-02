Charleston Police arrest 52-year-old man for breaking into a vehicle early Thursday morning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 52-year-old Mount Pleasant man has been arrested for breaking into a vehicle in downtown Charleston.

According to Charles Francis with the Charleston Police Department, a police officers was on patrol in the area of Dingle Street heading towards Congress Street around 4:00 a.m. when he observed someone inside a parked vehicle.

The officer got out of his patrol car and asked if the vehicle belonged to him. According to Francis, the man said no and quickly began walking away from the officer.

He said the suspect, identified as Kevin Lamar Alston, was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit and has been charged with breaking into a motor vehicle.

Alston was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Police say the vehicle was unlocked at the time and urge residents to lock their vehicles and to leave valuables out of sight or in the trunk.