Man arrested for criminal sexual conduct with a minor, deputies say

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 30-year-old man was arrested Thursday and charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Affidavits from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office revealed graphic details of the encounters which the juvenile victim described during a forensic interview at the Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center.

The events happened in August and September of this year.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office apprehended Jacobi Javeese Grant on Thursday night and booked him into the Charleston County Detention Center on three counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.