NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a deadly armed robbery that happened at a North Charleston mattress shop on Thursday morning.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department were called to Mattress Deals off Rivers Avenue after receiving a report of a deceased person.

Richard Rios Rivera, 45, was found shot to death inside the store and said an undisclosed amount of money has been taken from the store. Investigators later identified Taylin Devon Green as a person of interest in the case.

Greene was arrested by Charleston Police early Friday morning after an armed robbery on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard.

“Working in conjunction with Charleston detectives, North Charleston investigators developed information to charge Greene with the murder of Mr. Rivera,” said officials with NCPD.

Greene was booked into the Charleston County Detention Center. An updated booking photo for Greene was not immediately available.