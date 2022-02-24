NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 19-year-old man is facing a murder charge following a deadly shooting in North Charleston.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to an area of Comstock Avenue on February 19th after receiving reports of a shooting.

Once there, police said they found a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound. That man, later identified by the Charleston County Coroner’s Office as 18-year-old Javon Thomas, died at the scene.

Investigators said they were able to identify Courtney Richards as the shooter.

The US Marshals Task Force in Charleston arrested Richards on Thursday morning. He was taken to the Charleston County Detention Center.

Richards is facing a charge of murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime.