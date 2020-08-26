Man arrested for downtown vandalism, police still searching for two female suspects

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man has been arrested in connection to an act of vandalism that happened near Marion Square, but still need assistance in identifying additional suspects.

Officials with the Charleston Police Department on Wednesday announced the arrest of 20-year-old Thomas Waln for his involvement in graffiti vandalism which happened at an address along King Street across from Marion Square on August 18th.

The department said tips from the public assisted in identifying Waln.

Police are still searching for two female suspects who were also involved in the vandalism.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston Police Department at 843-743-7200 and ask for the on-duty central detective.